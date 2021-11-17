Police issue warning over male driver targeting lone women in Doncaster

South Yorkshire Police said there had been two incidents reported to officers recently – and has urged women in the town to be alert.

A spokesman said: “Please be aware that there have been two incidents reported of a male driving alongside lone females asking them to get into the car.

"One incident in Armthorpe and one in Kirk Sandall.

A male driver is targeting lone women in Doncaster.

"No threats or force have been used - however this is still worrying.

"Please be alert if you are walking alone, try and get the make, model colour and number plate of the vehicle if it happens to you or you see anything suspicious of this nature.

"If possible keep in twos or more when you are out and about especially with the dark mornings and nights.”