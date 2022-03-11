The force is trying to raise awareness of the existence of the gangs and is urging South Yorkshire people to help spot young people who may be involved.

So called ‘county lines’ drug gangs are involved in the supply of drugs from one area into another, often crossing county borders.

They traditionally involve gangs in urban trying to expand their reach by flooding new, often smaller areas, where drugs are not as common.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police is warning people to spot the signs that people may be embroiled with 'county lines' drug dealing gangs

Those running the gangs distance themselves from those on the ground dealing and taking the risks, by recruiting young gang members to transport the drugs from one area to another.

South Yorkshire Police said: “(County lines) is where illegal drugs are transported from one area to another, often across police boundaries. It usually involves children or vulnerable people who are coerced into it by gangs.

“We are raising awareness of county lines and child exploitation, and asking everybody to spot the signs.

“If you are concerned about a young person, report it, we will listen. You can also report it anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

The force said signs that youngsters may have become embroiled with county lines gangs include a change in behaviour, children going missing or playing truant from school.