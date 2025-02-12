Police issue warning after spate of "crude" burglaries in Doncaster villages

Police have warned residents of two Doncaster villages after a spate of “crude” burglaries – which has seen thieves smashing doors and windows to gain entry and then steal car keys to swipe vehicles.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Unfortunately the Edenthorpe/Kirk Sandall area of Doncaster has seen an increase of residential burglaries over a month period with nine incidents reported to SYP.

"In most cases method of entry has been very crude,

“Bricks and rocks have been used to smash doors and windows to gain entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents of Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall are being warned to be on their guard after a spate of break-ins.

"It is believed that the offenders have been looking for car keys, they seem to be targeting any car not just high end vehicles.

"Do not leave car keys on show to anyone looking into your property – always hide keys and valuable property out of sight.

“Be vigilant, should you see or hear anyone acting suspicious in or around your property or even a neighbour's property call 999 immediately.

"If you wake up in the morning and your property has been entered during the night and the offenders have left, call the 101 number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“SYP have increased patrols in the area and ongoing enquires are taking place to combat this latest issue.

“Take care and stay safe.”

In addition, you can also report crime to UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre.

You can pass on information anonymously without having to leave any of your details by calling the organisation on 0800 555 111 where you can report crime 24 hours a day.