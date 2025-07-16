Police issue warning after routine check snares Doncaster driver with no insurance

Police in Doncaster have issued a warning to drivers after a motorist with no insurance was snared in a routine check.

A spokesperson for Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “No insurance? No excuse.

“Officers from the Doncaster East neighbourhood policing team stopped a vehicle as part of routine checks - and quickly discovered the driver had no valid insurance.

“Driving without insurance is not only illegal but it puts innocent road users at risk.

“This individual now faces six penalty points on their licence, a fine of up to £300, their vehicle being seized and a potential court appearance.

“Insurance is not optional - it's a legal requirement to protect all road users.

"If you're caught driving without it, you risk losing more than just your car. Always check you're properly covered before getting behind the wheel.”

You can report vehicle crime in Doncaster to South Yorkshire Police on 101.