Police issue stark warning about the pit falls of buying quads and motorbikes as Christmas presents

The build up to Christmas has started and South Yorkshire Police Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team want to try and save parents some cash and point out the pit falls of buying quads and motorbikes as presents, without fully thinking through the practicalities that owning and using one entail.

A spokesman said: “You need to have somewhere to ride them, the local park is not the right place. If caught it may be seized and all that money lost.

“This applies to Surron Electric motorbikes as well. They are not E-bikes, they dont have pedals, have throttles and can reach speeds of 40mph (without tinkering with the mapping/wiring), and at £4,500 starting price tag, we know its a big hit losing one to the coppers.