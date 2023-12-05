Police issue stark warning about the pit falls of buying quads and motorbikes as Christmas presents
A spokesman said: “You need to have somewhere to ride them, the local park is not the right place. If caught it may be seized and all that money lost.
“This applies to Surron Electric motorbikes as well. They are not E-bikes, they dont have pedals, have throttles and can reach speeds of 40mph (without tinkering with the mapping/wiring), and at £4,500 starting price tag, we know its a big hit losing one to the coppers.
“We know riding bikes is a great hobby, and gets kids away from the digital devices. But invest some time with them as well and take them to a track or land where permission is in place.”