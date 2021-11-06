Police issue reappeal to find wanted Doncaster man Joshua Deere

Officers in Doncaster are asking for your help to find wanted man Joshua Deere.

By Stephanie Bateman
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 9:54 am

The 23-year-old is wanted in connection with an assault on 16 October.

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and are now asking for the public’s help to try and find him.

Have you seen him?

Deere is known to frequent the Doncaster area, particularly Bentley, Cantley Woodlands, Denaby Main and Balby.

Have you seen him? If you can assist with enquiries, please call 101. The incident number is 367 of 16 October.

