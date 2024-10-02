Police issue E-Fit of wanted man after indecent exposure in Doncaster park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have released an E-Fit image of man they are seeking to identifty after an indecent exposure in a Doncaster park.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At roughly 4.15pm on Sunday 20 May, it is reported that a man exposed himself to a woman at Hexthorpe Park.

“The suspect is described as an Eastern European man with a slightly tanned complexion, between 18 and 25 years old, and around 5ft 7ins tall.

“He is described as having short brown hair, small ears and a round face. At the time of the alleged offence he was wearing a shiny puffer jacket with a hood, dark blue jeans and a t-shirt, with a red belt, and black trainers with a gold Nike logo.”

Police have issued an E-Fit of a man they want to identify in connection with an indecent exposure in Doncaster.

Do you know this man?

If you can help, you can pass on information online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 649 of 20 May when you get in touch.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.