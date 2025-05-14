Police issue E-fit of man wanted over sex assault on woman in Doncaster

Police in Doncaster have issued an E-fit of a man wanted after a woman in her 20s was subjected to a sex assault in the city.

South Yorkshire Police are calling on anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

It is reported that at 10.54am on Friday 4 April, a man attempted to sexually assault a 26-year-old woman in the Skellow area of Doncaster.

Officers attended and searched the area to no gain.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing, and have included CCTV and house-to-house enquiries, and we are now releasing an e-fit image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

“He is described as a white man, around 5ft 6ins tall, with dark stubble and dark short hair, and is described as speaking Kurdish. It is reported that at the time of the incident, the man was wearing a long white traditional robe.”

The spokesperson added: “Do you recognise this man?

“If you can help, you can pass on information online HERE or by using the online live chat function which can be found HERE

You can also call 101. Please quote incident number 263 of 4 April 2025 when you get in touch.

The spokesperson added: “We also understand not everyone feels able to speaking directly to police, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

"Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org