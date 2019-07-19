Police issue E-fit of man wanted over Doncaster burglary
A police E-fit has been released of a man wanted over a burglary in Doncaster.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 19 July, 2019, 11:51
Detectives are trying to trace a man who broke into a home in Alverley Lane, Balby, at 4.30pm on Thursday, June 21.
He was allowed into the home under the guise of offering cleaning services and then another offender gained access to the property and stole jewellery.