Police issue CCTV of man wanted over Doncaster arson attack
South Yorkshire Police has shared the image of a man they want to trace in connection with a reported arson in the Balby area earlier this month.
No-one was injured in the blaze, which was also attended by crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service in the early hours.
A force spokesperson said: “Between 1.30am and 2am on Sunday 10 August, it is reported that a fire was started at Holly Terrace.
“Emergency services attended and made the area safe.
"Thankfully, no-one was injured as a result of the incident.
"Officers are investigating the incident and we are now releasing images of a man we would like to speak to as he may be able to help with enquiries.
“The man is described as white, in his 30s, of a stocky build, and with short brown hair.
“Do you recognise him?
If you can help, you can pass information to police via the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 93 of 10 August 2025 when you get in touch.
You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/ZCuCX
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/uN28I