Police issue CCTV of man wanted for knife raid on Doncaster Post Office

Police have issued a CCTV image in the hunt for a man who attempted to rob a Doncaster Post Office and threatened a member of staff with a knife.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 12 August at 6pm, it is reported that a man entered the Post Office in Mill Lane, Warmsworth and threatened a staff member with a knife.

An emergency alarm was activated causing the man to run from the store. It is reported that the man was wearing all black clothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries are ongoing and police have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to as they believe he may be able to help with the investigation.

Police have issued CCTV of the man they are seeking over a Doncaster Post Office raid.

You can report information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 727 of 12 August 2024.

You can access the online portal HERE.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.