Police issue CCTV of assault suspect six months after Doncaster nightclub attack

Police have released CCTV of a man they would like speak to following an attack in a Doncaster nightclub almost six months ago.

A 38-year-old man was assaulted twice in the Warehouse nightclub, North Bridge Road, in the town centre, at around 4am on August 27.

Police released this CCTV image in connection with the incident.

He was left with serious facial injuries including a broken jaw and cheekbone.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but has since been released under investigation.

Police have only just released CCTV of man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident – almost half a year since the attack.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 14/125804/18.