Police issue CCTV image of man wanted over upskirting at Doncaster shop

Police are hunting a man following reports of upskirting and indecent photos being taken at a Doncaster store.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police has released CCTV images of the man following the sex offence which took place on a Doncaster retail park.

It is reported that around 5.25pm on Saturday 6 September 2025, an upskirting incident took place after inappropriate pictures were taken of a girl inside B&M on Quora Retail Park in Thorne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upskirting is the act of taking photos or videos up someone's clothing without their consent.

Police have issued this image of a man wanted over upskirting at a Doncaster store.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Following numerous enquiries, we are now releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to as we believe they may be able to help us with our investigation.

He is described as white, of a medium build, around 5ft 9ins tall, with short grey hair and in his early 50s.

Do you recognise him?

If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote the investigation number 14/1157394/25 when you get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can contact South Yorkshire Police online via the force’s reporting portal.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form on the Crimestoppers website where you can pass on information without having to leave any of your details.