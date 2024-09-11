Police issue CCTV image after yobs smash up Doncaster scout hut in vile attack

Police have issued a CCTV image of a group of people suspected of being behind a vile attack on a Doncaster scout hut.

Yobs ransacked the building in Askern, ripping out ceilings and wiring, emptying cupboards and even urinating on children’s art supplies in the shocking raid.

Now South Yorkshire Police are hot on the trail of those behind the damage.

A spokesperson said: “We have released a CCTV image of a group of people we would like to speak to following an incident of burglary and criminal damage in Doncaster.

“On Monday (9 September), between 7pm and 7am, it is reported that a Scout Hut on Doncaster Road, Askern, was broken into.

"Copper piping was removed causing substantial damage to the interior and two pizza ovens were reportedly smashed.

“Several high value items were also stolen. This included space heaters, tents, a barbecue and a flatpack kitchen which was waiting to be installed.

“Since this incident enquiries have been ongoing, and we are now releasing a CCTV image of three people we would like to speak to in connection with this incident.”

PC Egan-Wyer, the officer in charge of the case, said: “This Scout Hut was the fruition of ten years of local fundraising. We know how important it was to the Askern community and the amount of upset the incident has caused.

“We are working hard to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. If you know the people in the CCTV image, please contact us as we believe they may hold vital information which could help our investigation.

“You can report information to us online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting investigation number 14/161920/24.”

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

An urgent appeal has been launched to help the scout troop, aiming to raise £2,000.

Organiser Emma Charlton said: “We're reaching out to our community with heavy hearts following a devastating break-in at our beloved Scouts Hut in Askern.

"Our hut, a vital space for children and families, has been completely gutted.

"Everything of value has been stolen – including our brand-new kitchen, all wiring, and anything metal.

"What couldn't be stolen has been badly damaged.

“This hut isn't just a building – it's one of the few safe spaces left for children in our area.

"It's a place where friendships are formed, life skills are learned, and memories are made.

"The leaders, volunteers, and parents have poured their hearts into keeping it alive for the kids. And now, someone has taken it all away.

"But we won’t let this stop us. We are determined to rebuild, but we can't do it alone.

"We need your help to restore the Scouts Hut so it can continue being a cornerstone for the children of Askern.

“Every donation, no matter how small, will help us rebuild what was taken and bring back the joy and community spirit that this space represents. We also need smaller sundry items such as pens/paper/stationery if you are able to make any physical donations.

“Together, we can make sure this setback is only temporary and that our kids have their hut back soon.”

You can donate HERE