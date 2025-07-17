Police issue CCTV appeal after woman sexually assaulted on Doncaster bus

Police in Doncaster have issued a CCTV image of a man after a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus in the city.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said: “It is reported that at 11.15am on 9 July, a man got on the 221 bus travelling from Church Street, Conisbrough, to Alexander Road, Balby.

“During the journey, the man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries are ongoing and we have released a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the incident.”

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man wanted over a sex assault on a bus in Doncaster.

The man is described as in his 60s, 5ft 8ins tall, of heavy build, with short grey hair, a grey moustache and glasses.

Anyone with information can contact police online or via 101 quoting investigation number 14/121791/25 of 16 May 2025. You can report online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can contac independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers.org.uk