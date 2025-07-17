Police issue CCTV appeal after woman sexually assaulted on Doncaster bus
A police spokesperson said: “It is reported that at 11.15am on 9 July, a man got on the 221 bus travelling from Church Street, Conisbrough, to Alexander Road, Balby.
“During the journey, the man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman.
“Enquiries are ongoing and we have released a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the incident.”
The man is described as in his 60s, 5ft 8ins tall, of heavy build, with short grey hair, a grey moustache and glasses.
Anyone with information can contact police online or via 101 quoting investigation number 14/121791/25 of 16 May 2025. You can report online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can contac independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers.org.uk