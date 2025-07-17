Police issue CCTV appeal after woman sexually assaulted on Doncaster bus

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Jul 2025, 13:57 BST
Police in Doncaster have issued a CCTV image of a man after a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus in the city.

A police spokesperson said: “It is reported that at 11.15am on 9 July, a man got on the 221 bus travelling from Church Street, Conisbrough, to Alexander Road, Balby.

“During the journey, the man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Enquiries are ongoing and we have released a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the incident.”

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man wanted over a sex assault on a bus in Doncaster.placeholder image
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man wanted over a sex assault on a bus in Doncaster.

The man is described as in his 60s, 5ft 8ins tall, of heavy build, with short grey hair, a grey moustache and glasses.

Anyone with information can contact police online or via 101 quoting investigation number 14/121791/25 of 16 May 2025. You can report online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can contac independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers.org.uk

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice