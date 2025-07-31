Police issue CCTV appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Doncaster park

Police in Doncaster have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted in a park.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that around 8.40pm on Saturday 26 July, a woman was walking through Town Fields when she was sexually assaulted.

“The victim is receiving support from our officers and an investigation has since been launched.

“Following enquiries, we are now keen to identify the man in this image as we believe he may be able to assist with our investigation.”

He is described as an Asian man, with black hair, and of a slim build. He is said to be around 5ft 8ins tall and aged between 30 and 40 years old.

If you can help, contact 101. Please quote investigation number 14/132471/25 when you get in touch.

Alternatively you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.