Police issue CCTV appeal after man exposes himself in Doncaster takeaway

Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a man exposed himself in a Doncaster takeaway shop.

At 9.33pm on Sunday 6 July, it is reported a man entered a takeaway on Warmsworth Road, where he made suggestive remarks towards staff and exposed himself before leaving the premises.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “An investigation is ongoing and we are now releasing an image of a man we would like to speak to as he may be able to help with enquiries.

“He is described as white, in his mid-30s, around 6ft tall, of a large build, and with black curly hair and a short beard.”

Anyone with information can contact police online or via 101 quoting incident number 985 of 6 July 2025. You can report online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111.