Police issue CCTV appeal after assault on woman in Doncaster city centre

Police have issued a CCTV appeal for a man wanted following an assault on a woman in Doncaster city centre.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We have released a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Doncaster.

"At 11.30am on Wednesday 18 June, it is reported that a woman was assaulted in St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster.

"The victim did not suffer any injuries.

"Officers are investigating and are keen to identify the man in this CCTV image as he may be able to help with enquiries.

"Do you recognise him?

“If you can help, you can pass information to us by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/108693/25 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.