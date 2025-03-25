Police issue CCTV after indecent exposure at Doncaster railway station

By Darren Burke
Published 25th Mar 2025, 06:22 BST

Detectives investigating an incident of indecent exposure at Doncaster railway station have released a CCTV image of a man wanted over the case.

Shortly after 2.30pm on Thursday 6 March, a man exposed himself at the entrance to the station.

Officers believe the man may have information which could help the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 368 of 6 March.

You can also call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

