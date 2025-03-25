Police issue CCTV after indecent exposure at Doncaster railway station

Detectives investigating an incident of indecent exposure at Doncaster railway station have released a CCTV image of a man wanted over the case.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after 2.30pm on Thursday 6 March, a man exposed himself at the entrance to the station.

Officers believe the man may have information which could help the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 368 of 6 March.

You can also call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.