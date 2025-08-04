Police issue appeal after motorbike stolen in Doncaster

Police have issued an appeal after the theft of a motorbike in Doncaster.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team have issued the plea after the vehicle was stolen in Bentley.

The Honda WW125 in black, registration RE23 WTO was stolen from West End Avenue between 21 and 22 July.

If you have any information regarding the bike, get in touch with South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers, where you can pass on information in confidence, on 0800 555 111.