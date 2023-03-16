Police investigating a burglary where a couple were threatened with a machete have issued photos of items stolen.

Officers investigating the burglary have released images of the jewellery reported to have been taken.

At around 12.15am on 2 July, it is reported that a group of men forced entry to a property on Doncaster Road while the occupants were upstairs sleeping.

Have you seen these items?

The suspects woke the occupants, threatening them with a machete. One of the occupants, a 62-year-old man, was assaulted by the group, suffering a leg injury