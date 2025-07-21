Police introduce pop-up stall as part of initiative to make Doncaster safer

Police in Doncaster have introduced a weekly pop-up stall to help improve safety in the city centre.

South Yorkshire Police has introduced the stall as part of the ongoing Safer City initiative and a spokesperson said: “We know how reassuring it is to see police officers in your communities and that is why as part of our ongoing Safer City initiative, we will have a pop-up stall in Doncaster city centre every Tuesday over the course of summer.

“The stall will be manned by officers from our city centre neighbourhood policing team, with support from our partners at City of Doncaster Council and other agencies, including British Transport Police.

“This initiative is an additional resource, allowing us to provide a permanent point of contact in the city centre every Tuesday should you have any issues or concerns you want to raise.”

Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Lisa Bird said: "You will still see officers patrolling the city centre every day to ensure there is a visible policing presence in this area, but this stall is pivotal to improve how we engage with our communities.

"Everything we do in policing is shaped by you, and we want you to know that we are here to protect you, support you and listen to you.

"If you've got a concern about crime or anti-social behaviour in the city centre then please do come and speak to one of our officers either on the stall or while they are out on patrols.

"They are there to help you and by working together, we can achieve the best results and improve safety in the city centre."

Police Community Support Officer Imogen Forbes is based in Doncaster city centre and can regularly be seen on the pop-up police stall.

Always smiling and always happy to help, PCSO Forbes provides members of the public with help, support and answers, and is able to offer crime prevention advice to those who need it as part of her duties on the stall.

She is also there to respond to crime and on Tuesday (15 July), midway through her shift on the stall, she was called to help detain and arrest a shoplifter who was caught stealing at a nearby store.

She said: "We're always visible in the city centre, come rain or shine.

"It's great to have this pop-up stall as a really visible point of contact in the centre of Doncaster but when that's not here, it's important to note that colleagues and I are still carrying out patrols and being visible in the area.

"It's been fantastic to work alongside partners and retailers and to get to know the general public in this community support officer role as a city centre-based team, we are keen to continue strengthening those relationships and fostering a sense of safety and togetherness in the city centre."

The pop-up stall will be in the city centre around Market Place and St Sepulchre Gate every Tuesday between 10am and 2pm.

To report crime and anti-social behaviour to us, please call police on 101, 999 in an emergency or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.