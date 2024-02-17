News you can trust since 1925
Police increasingly concerned for missing Doncaster man, 41

Officers in Doncaster are appealing for your help to find Neil.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 17th Feb 2024, 14:26 GMT
Neil, age 41, was last seen at 8.30pm yesterday (16 February) at Sargeson Road in the Armthorpe area.

He is described as a white man, 6 ft tall of stocky build and brown and grey hair. He has a short beard and tattooed arms. Neil was last seen wearing a black parka jacket.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Neil's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Police increasingly concerned for missing Doncaster man, 41.

Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to police via the new online live chat, the online portal www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 330 of 17 February when you get in touch.