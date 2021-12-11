Police increase patrols at a popular walking spot as it is being used illegally as an off road assault course

The South Yorkshire Police Off Road Team have discovered that the popular walking spot Edlington Woods is being used by illegal off roaders and access is being gained by smashing down fences.

They said: “This is a popular walking spot and families often visit at the weekends.

"There is evidence the ponds are being used as part of an off road assault course and the paths and wildlife habitats are being damaged.

Edlington Woods are being used by off roaders - so police are increasing patrols.

”We will be increasing patrols into the evenings in this hot spot area.

"If you see off roaders heading into this location let us know.

"We need the public’s help to keep our green spaces safe and protected.

"There are plenty of places people can go off road driving, you just have to have permission or pay for it.”