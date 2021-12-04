Police in warning to Doncaster shoppers to stay safe while Christmas shopping

The first weekend in December is traditionally when Christmas markets and shopping get into full swing and South Yorkshire Police is urging people to follow a few simple rules during the festive season.

A spokesman said: “It is the first weekend of December and across our county, market stall owners have set up their festive offerings to help get you all into the Christmas spirit.

"Christmas markets are wonderful opportunity to taste traditional Christmas delicacies, buy handmade gifts and make special memories with friends and family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are on patrol across busy markets this Christmas.

“Don’t forget though these events can get quite busy, so it is important to remember to keep your bags zipped, not leave your belongings unattended, stay alert to your surroundings and keep your purses and wallets out of site.

You can find further crime prevention advice HERE

“To keep you all safe, our officers will be patrolling at the different Christmas markets across our region and if you see any of them why not go and say hello?

“We hope you all enjoy whatever festive plans you have this weekend and here are a few photos of our officers from the recent patrols they’ve been out on!”