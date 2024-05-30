Police in hunt for Doncaster sex offender warn do not approach him
Beazant, aged 35, who is from the Edlington area, was jailed for six months in 2022 for making indecent photographs of a child.
He is now wanted in connection with a report that he has failed to comply with the notification requirements for the Sex Offenders' Register.
Beazant is described as a white man, of a slim build, who is 5ft 9ins tall. He has very short brown/grey hair and brown eyes.
He has links to Cumbria as well as the rest of South Yorkshire.
If you see Beazant, please do not approach him but instead call 999.
If you have any other information about where he might be, please contact police straight away on 101.
When you get in touch, please quote investigation number 14/43513/24.
If you would prefer to not give your personal details contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or complete an anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.