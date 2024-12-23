Police in high speed chase after car was driven the wrong way down major Doncaster road

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 14:52 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 14:57 GMT
Police were involved in the chase of a car that was seen driving the wrong way down a major Doncaster road.

At 2.17pm on Saturday (21 December), police were involved in a police resource activity at Askern Road, Bentley.

Officers were in pursuit of a white Nissan Juke which was reportedly driving the wrong way down York Road.

The Nissan was involved in a collision, and it is reported that a quantity of cannabis was found in the vehicle.

Police gave chase after a car was seen been driven the wrong way down York Road.
Police gave chase after a car was seen been driven the wrong way down York Road.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs other than Class A, theft of a motor vehicle, and robbery.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failure to stop, theft of a motor vehicle, drugs possession, and robbery.

They have both been bailed pending further enquiries.

