Police in high speed chase after car was driven the wrong way down major Doncaster road
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At 2.17pm on Saturday (21 December), police were involved in a police resource activity at Askern Road, Bentley.
Officers were in pursuit of a white Nissan Juke which was reportedly driving the wrong way down York Road.
The Nissan was involved in a collision, and it is reported that a quantity of cannabis was found in the vehicle.
A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs other than Class A, theft of a motor vehicle, and robbery.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failure to stop, theft of a motor vehicle, drugs possession, and robbery.
They have both been bailed pending further enquiries.