Police in high speed chase after car was driven the wrong way down major Doncaster road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police were involved in the chase of a car that was seen driving the wrong way down a major Doncaster road.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 2.17pm on Saturday (21 December), police were involved in a police resource activity at Askern Road, Bentley.

Officers were in pursuit of a white Nissan Juke which was reportedly driving the wrong way down York Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nissan was involved in a collision, and it is reported that a quantity of cannabis was found in the vehicle.

Police gave chase after a car was seen been driven the wrong way down York Road.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs other than Class A, theft of a motor vehicle, and robbery.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failure to stop, theft of a motor vehicle, drugs possession, and robbery.

They have both been bailed pending further enquiries.