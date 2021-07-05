Police in fresh hunt to track down violent robber on run from Doncaster prison
Police have launched a fresh hunt to track down a violent robber on the run from a Doncaster prison.
Ian Senior is wanted after absconding from HMP Hatfield on 31 May.
Senior was serving an indeterminate sentence for attempted robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was jailed in 2010.
Officers want to hear from anyone with information which might help their investigation.
Senior, 36, is described as white, around 6ft with dark brown hair and a broad build. He has scars on his eyebrow and on the centre of his chin. In addition he has a number of tattoos, including ‘MARK’ and ‘MUM’ on his arm and a smiley face on his right forearm.
It is believed he has links to Leeds.
If you see him, please do not approach him and instead call 999 quoting incident number 1123 of 31 May.
If you have information, please call SYP on 101 quoting the same incident number.