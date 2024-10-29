Police probing the suspected murder of a Doncaster dad have launched a fresh appeal for information on the first anniversary of his death.

Dad of five Jason Gaskin, 53, was found unconscious with serious head injuries outside the Park Social Working Men's Club on Victoria Road, Balby around 1am on Sunday 29 October 2023.

Despite the best efforts of members of the public who rushed to Jason's aid, as well as paramedics who treated him outside the club, Jason was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

An huge police investigation was subsequently launched, resulting in four people being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two have since been released without charge, while the remaining two have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A post-mortem examination into Jason's death was inconclusive and police are now awaiting the results of further tests which have been carried out to try and determine his cause of death.

Detective Inspector Adam Watkinson, who is the Senior Investigating Officer for this case, said: "Our thoughts as a team remain with Jason's family as they seek answers following his tragic death exactly one year ago today.

"I cannot imagine the pain and grief they are continuing to endure, and as we await results of further tests, I want to take this opportunity to implore anyone with any information that can help us with our murder investigation to please get in touch with us if you haven't already done so.

"Even the smallest piece of information could prove to be a crucial part of the jigsaw and could help us bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in Park Social Working Men's Club in the hours leading up to his death or anyone who was in the surrounding area at the time. We also want to hear from any witnesses who haven't yet come forward to police.

"Jason's children must now grow up without their dad in their life, and while no prison sentence will bring him back, we will strive to secure justice on behalf of his loved ones."

Paying tribute one year on from his death, Jason's family has supported South Yorkshire Police re-appeal for information and urged any witnesses to come forward.

In a statement, they said: "Jason was a family man with lots of character and his death has left five children without their father. If you witnessed what happened to Jason, please come forward to help us secure justice for him.”

Anyone who wishes to report information in connection with Jason's death should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 112 of 29 October 2023.

You can also report information online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

A force spokesperson added: “We understand some people may wish to submit information to us anonymously and you can do that via the independent charity Crimestoppers.

"Please call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or a complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”