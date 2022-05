Officers from the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team described how the machine belonging to Anglian Water had been found in Stainforth yesterday evening, Saturday, May 7, two days after it was stolen in Scunthorpe.

“The suspects had strangely attempted to disguise the generator as a bush, hoping it would not be found,” they said.

They added that it had been secured in a compound and was awaiting collection by its owners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...