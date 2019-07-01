Police in Doncaster release CCTV image of men wanted over attempted burglary
A CCTV image has been released by police officers investigating an attempted burglary in Doncaster.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 12:23
Officers believe the men in the image could hold vital information about an attempted burglary of a property on Doncaster Road, Armthorpe, at around 2.30am on Wednesday, June 16.
It shows one man’s face but only captures the back of another head.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 205 of June 16, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.