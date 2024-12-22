Police in Doncaster recover two more stolen vehicles in swoop
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police in Doncaster have recovered two more stolen vehicles in a swoop.
Neighbourhood officers for Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team seized the vehicles.
A silver Toyota Hilux, which had been stolen earlier this month, was recovered from an address in Carcroft during a warrant, with officers also recovering a black Renault Clio from a street in Highfields on December 9.
South Yorkshire Police has issued guidelines and advice for keeping your car and vehicle safe, you can find more details HERE