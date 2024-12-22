Police in Doncaster recover two more stolen vehicles in swoop

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 15:00 GMT
Police in Doncaster have recovered two more stolen vehicles in a swoop.

Neighbourhood officers for Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team seized the vehicles.

A silver Toyota Hilux, which had been stolen earlier this month, was recovered from an address in Carcroft during a warrant, with officers also recovering a black Renault Clio from a street in Highfields on December 9.

South Yorkshire Police has issued guidelines and advice for keeping your car and vehicle safe, you can find more details HERE

