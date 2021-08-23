Police in Doncaster are investigating two rapes.

Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Police Team shared a screenshot of its crime and prisoner log for last Friday night, revealing that it was holding two men in the cells for rape.

There were no further details released, other than that both men were being held for rape of a female over the age of 16.

It is not known when or where the offences took place or whether they are connected.

Sharing the post, a spokesman said: “Almost bedtime following a hectic night shift, plenty of prisoners in the cells for the days team to process.”

There have been a number of serious sexual offences in Doncaster in recent weeks, including a man who drove up alongside a shocked dog walker in Wheatley over the weekend and exposed himself before carrying out a sex act in front of the woman.

On August 1, an 18-year-old woman was attacked in Armthorpe Road near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary. A man has appeared in court charged with attempted rape.

And on July 14, a man was arrested after the attempted rape of a 17-year-old girl in Elmfield Park in broad daylight while in April, a woman was raped in a churchyard in Wheatley.

It is understood that the incidents are not linked.

Anyone with information about any of the attacks can contact South Yorkshire Police with details on 101.