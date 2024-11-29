Officers in Thorne acted on local intelligence to raid a commercial premises, leading to the discovery of a £250,000 drugs factory.

Last Friday morning (22 November), officers executed a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at a two-floor property in Thorne town centre.

After using a chainsaw to cut through two metal roller shutters, they found a huge £250,000 cannabis cultivation inside the premises.

There were around 235 plants in total, as well as a drying room which contained around £20,000 worth of cannabis.

The premises was divided into eight growing rooms spread across two floors, with a living quarter comprising of a single bed, toiletries, a stove for cooking and a well-stocked fridge.

One man who was seen exiting through the roof of the premises during the raid was quickly detained and arrested by officers. He has since been charged with being concerned in the production of a controlled Class B drug.

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Alison Carr said: "This was a significant cannabis cultivation and evidence shows these grows are linked to organised crime groups who have absolutely no place in our society.

"They are responsible for spreading fear, violence and terror in our communities, and by disrupting their supply of drugs, which funds further criminal activities, we can limit their influence and dismantle their operations.

"These cannabis cultivations are also linked to modern slavery, as they are known to exploit vulnerable people who are forced to commit to looking after these grows.

"That is another reason why we need people to keep reporting any suspicions they have around cannabis grows to police so we can act and deliver justice."

Some of the signs that a property is being used for growing cannabis include:

• Heavy smell of cannabis • Windows blacked out • Excessive condensation on windows • Blocked letterbox • Heavy use of anti-odour devices • Visitors at unusual hours; only staying for a short period of time • Signs of a property not being lived in – bins not being put out, garden not maintained etc.

If you are concerned about crime in your area, you can report it via 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also submit information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.