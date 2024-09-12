Police in crime crackdown in Doncaster street made famous by band's album cover

Police have launched a crime clampdown in a Doncaster street made world famous by a South Yorkshire band’s album cover.

South Yorkshire Police say they have been targeting anti-social behaviour and crime in Athelstane Road, Conisbrough – which feature on the front cover of the latest album by South Yorkshire band The Reytons.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of reports of anti-social behaviour, particularly involving off-road bikes, in the Athelstane Road area.

“In response to these alleged offences, officers from the local neighbourhood policing team and the Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team have been working with partners, to review CCTV and circulate images of suspected offenders.

“Other action to tackle this form of anti-social behaviour has included seizing a number of off-road bikes and electric bikes and taking positive action against offenders.”

Doncaster South NPT Sergeant Christopher MacLeod said: “We continue to urge members of the public to report off-road bike offences, and other forms of anti-social behaviour to us when seen and we will investigate.

“We will continue to do everything that we can to keep the public safe and bring offenders to justice.”

Ballad of a Bystander, the third studio album from The Reytons, features a photo of the terraced street on a bin day hanging in an art gallery.

Anyone wanting to report crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact independent UK charity CrimeStoppers via their contact centre on 0800 555 111.