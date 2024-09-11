Police in CCTV appeal after woman sexually assaulted on Doncaster train
British Transport Police officers investigating the incident on board a train from Hull to Doncaster last month have released thie image in connection with the incident.
A spokesperson said: “Sometime between 8.20am and 9.20am on Thursday 22 August, a man boarded the train at Hull and sat next to a woman he then sexually assaulted.
"The man left the service at Doncaster with a woman he had boarded the service with.
"Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help with their investigation.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 148 of 22 August.”
Alternatively, you can contact UK independent charity Crimestoppers through their call centre to report information anonymously on 0800 555 111.