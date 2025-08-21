Police in CCTV appeal after burglary at Doncaster city centre hotel
South Yorkshire Police has released images of the man following the incident at the Danum Mercure Hotel in High Street.
It is reported that between 3.47pm and 4.54pm on Saturday 16 August, damage was caused to the inside of the hotel and that items were stolen.
The man is described as white, in his 30s with short brown hair and stubble for facial hair. He has a mark on his left cheek and is of a slim build.
If you think you can help, pass on information online by following this link: Report | South Yorkshire Police, or by using the live chat function here: Contact us | South Yorkshire Police
You can also call 101. Please quote investigation number 14/145270/25 when you get in touch.