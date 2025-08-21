Police in CCTV appeal after burglary at Doncaster city centre hotel

By Darren Burke
Published 21st Aug 2025, 12:32 BST
Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a burglary at a Doncaster city centre hotel – with goods stolen and then offered for sale at a nearby shop.

South Yorkshire Police has released images of the man following the incident at the Danum Mercure Hotel in High Street.

It is reported that between 3.47pm and 4.54pm on Saturday 16 August, damage was caused to the inside of the hotel and that items were stolen.

The man is described as white, in his 30s with short brown hair and stubble for facial hair. He has a mark on his left cheek and is of a slim build.

Police have issued CCTV images of a man wanted over a burglary at the Danum Mercure hotel.

If you think you can help, pass on information online by following this link: Report | South Yorkshire Police, or by using the live chat function here: Contact us | South Yorkshire Police

You can also call 101. Please quote investigation number 14/145270/25 when you get in touch.

