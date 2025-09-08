Police in cat and mouse chase with cloned and stolen vehicle after house burglary
Officers attended the area, however owing to getting the call after the subject vehicle had left, it was a game of cat and mouse.
A spokesman said: “We have been working hard behind the scenes with our neighbouring forces to obtain details of the vehicle, of which was cloned and actually a stolen vehicle, and these enquiries led our colleagues just over the border in South Yorkshire to get behind the subject vehicle this afternoon.
“The vehicle failed to stop, but the males on board were no match.. and after a little leg stretch.. two males currently on their way to custody for a range of offences.
“Another example of effective cross border working not only between teams here in Humberside, but across numerous force areas. Working together to get the results and making our force areas that much harder to conduct criminal activity.”