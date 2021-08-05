Police identify man wanted after 11-year-old girl is grabbed in Doncaster
Police in Doncaster say they have identifed a man wanted after an 11-year-old was grabbed outside shops.
South Yorkshire Police issued a CCTV image of the man wanted in connection with the incident outside shops in Montrose Avenue, Intake on Saturday.
Earlier today, a spokesman said: “Officers investigating a reported assault in Doncaster, have identified a man they were keen to identify after you responded to our Facebook appeal.
“The incident relates to a man who reportedly grabbed at an 11-year-old girl when she was stood close to the shops on Montrose Avenue, Intake, Doncaster on Saturday 13 July.
“Thank you for sharing our appeals and calling in with information. It really does make a difference.”
The girl ran away from the man and contacted police.
Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Leach said: “Enquiries relating to this incident are very much ongoing. Understandably, this was an upsetting incident for the victim, and I would urge anyone who might have seen something to contact us.”