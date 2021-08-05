Police identify man wanted after 11-year-old girl is grabbed in Doncaster

South Yorkshire Police issued a CCTV image of the man wanted in connection with the incident outside shops in Montrose Avenue, Intake on Saturday.

Earlier today, a spokesman said: “Officers investigating a reported assault in Doncaster, have identified a man they were keen to identify after you responded to our Facebook appeal.

“The incident relates to a man who reportedly grabbed at an 11-year-old girl when she was stood close to the shops on Montrose Avenue, Intake, Doncaster on Saturday 13 July.

Police issued a CCTV image of the man in connection with an incident in Doncaster on Saturday.

“Thank you for sharing our appeals and calling in with information. It really does make a difference.”

The girl ran away from the man and contacted police.