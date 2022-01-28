Police identify man following racist attack on woman on Doncaster train
Police say they have identified a man over a racist attack on a Doncaster train.
A woman was subjected to racially motivated comments on a train between Meadowhall and Scunthorpe around 7.30pm on December 9.
Sat on her own opposite four men, during the journey, one of the men made a racially motivated comment about the victim.
A British Transport Police spokesman said: “A man has now been identified in relation to this offence. Officers are not seeking to identify anyone else in connection.”