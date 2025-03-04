Police hunt yobs who hurled bricks and smashed windows of Doncaster house

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Mar 2025, 11:49 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have launched a hunt for a group of young yobs who hurled bricks and smashed windows at a house in Doncaster.

Police were called to Lower Dolcliffe Road in Mexborough following the incident yesterday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 4.16pm yesterday (Monday 3 March), we responded to reports of criminal damage in Lower Dolcliffe Road, Mexborough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is reported that a group of youths were seen throwing bricks at a property, causing damage to the windows.

Police were called following the incident in Mexborough.Police were called following the incident in Mexborough.
Police were called following the incident in Mexborough.

“Officers have launched an investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

“If you have information that could help officers with their investigation please get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 632 of 3 March 2025.

You can access online reporting at the website here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.

Alternatively, you can contact independent UK charity CrimeStoppers through their call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can pass on information without having to leave your details.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice