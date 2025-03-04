Police hunt yobs who hurled bricks and smashed windows of Doncaster house

Police have launched a hunt for a group of young yobs who hurled bricks and smashed windows at a house in Doncaster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Lower Dolcliffe Road in Mexborough following the incident yesterday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 4.16pm yesterday (Monday 3 March), we responded to reports of criminal damage in Lower Dolcliffe Road, Mexborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is reported that a group of youths were seen throwing bricks at a property, causing damage to the windows.

Police were called following the incident in Mexborough.

“Officers have launched an investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

“If you have information that could help officers with their investigation please get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 632 of 3 March 2025.

You can access online reporting at the website here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.

Alternatively, you can contact independent UK charity CrimeStoppers through their call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can pass on information without having to leave your details.