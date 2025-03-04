Police hunt yobs who hurled bricks and smashed windows of Doncaster house
Police were called to Lower Dolcliffe Road in Mexborough following the incident yesterday.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 4.16pm yesterday (Monday 3 March), we responded to reports of criminal damage in Lower Dolcliffe Road, Mexborough.
“It is reported that a group of youths were seen throwing bricks at a property, causing damage to the windows.
“Officers have launched an investigation and enquiries are ongoing.
“If you have information that could help officers with their investigation please get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 632 of 3 March 2025.
You can access online reporting at the website here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.
Alternatively, you can contact independent UK charity CrimeStoppers through their call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can pass on information without having to leave your details.