Officers have released a CCTV image of a woman they wish to speak to in connection with the theft.

It is reported that just after 4.30pm on 28 October, a woman on a bicycle stole two Amazon parcels which had been left behind a metal container outside a property on Bentley Road. The suspect left in the direction of the Shell garage.

The packages contained goods including nearly £400 worth of HDMI cables which had been purchased for a local business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman wanted in connection with theft of Amazon parcels.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the woman in the images as she may be able to assist with enquiries.

Do you recognise her?If you have any information, please contact 101 quoting investigation number 14/170345/21.