Police hunt wanted man Owen Hirst on recall to prison and in connection with stalking

Owen Hirst, aged 25, is wanted on recall to prison, and in connection with reports of stalking.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Hirst recently, or knows where he might be staying.

He is described as a white man, of slim build, around 6ft 2ins tall, and with short shaven light brown hair. He is believed to be either clean shaven or have facial stubble.

Hirst is known to frequent the Wath, Swinton, and Rawmarsh areas of Rotherham.

If you see Hirst, please do not approach him, but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact the polcie via the online live chat, online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 482 of 13 December 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.