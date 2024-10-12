Police hunt wanted Doncaster woman over fraud and stolen goods probe
Ashley Owen-Foster, 36, is wanted for failure to answer bail in connection with reports of fraud by false representation and handling stolen goods.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Owen-Foster recently, or knows where she might be staying.”
She is described as a white woman, around 5ft 7ins, of a slim build, with long straight brown hair.
If you see Owen-Foster, or have any information that could help police find her, please call 101 or get in touch online via the online portal HERE
When you get in touch, please quote incident number 114 of 6 April 2023.
If you wish to submit information anonymously, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.