Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Doncaster are seeking help from the public to find a woman wanted in connection with a fraud and stolen good probe.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley Owen-Foster, 36, is wanted for failure to answer bail in connection with reports of fraud by false representation and handling stolen goods.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Owen-Foster recently, or knows where she might be staying.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is described as a white woman, around 5ft 7ins, of a slim build, with long straight brown hair.

Ashley Owen-Foster is wanted by police.

If you see Owen-Foster, or have any information that could help police find her, please call 101 or get in touch online via the online portal HERE

When you get in touch, please quote incident number 114 of 6 April 2023.

If you wish to submit information anonymously, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.