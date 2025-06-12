Police hunt two men who exposed themselves to woman in Doncaster street

Police have launched a hunt for two men who exposed themselves to a woman in a Doncaster street.

Police were called at 10.29am yesterday (Wednesday 11 June) following a report of indecent exposure in Crusader Drive, Sprotbrough.

A spokesperson said: “It is reported that two men exposed themselves in the street before leaving the area prior to officers arriving.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would encourage anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 261 of 11 June 2025.”