Police hunt trio after brick hurled through window of Doncaster house
Police were called in following the incident which took place in Adwick-le-Street last night.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7.06pm yesterday (Wednesday 16 April), we responded to reports of criminal damage on Red House Lane in Doncaster.
“It is reported that three men got out of a grey Volkswagen Golf before throwing a brick through the window of a property.
“It is alleged they then got into another vehicle and fled the scene.
“Officers attended and have launched an investigation.
"If you have any information that could help with enquiries, please get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 792 of 16 April 2025.”
You can access the online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report.
You can also pass information in confidence to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.