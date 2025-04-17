Police hunt trio after brick hurled through window of Doncaster house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are hunting a gang who hurled a brick through the window of a Doncaster house before speeding away from the scene in a different vehicle.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called in following the incident which took place in Adwick-le-Street last night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7.06pm yesterday (Wednesday 16 April), we responded to reports of criminal damage on Red House Lane in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is reported that three men got out of a grey Volkswagen Golf before throwing a brick through the window of a property.

Police were called in after a brick was thrown through the window of a house in Doncaster.

“It is alleged they then got into another vehicle and fled the scene.

“Officers attended and have launched an investigation.

"If you have any information that could help with enquiries, please get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 792 of 16 April 2025.”

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report.

You can also pass information in confidence to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.