Police hunt thieves who broke into motor vehicle and stole items in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Monday, January 20, South Yorkshire Police received reports of a theft from a motor vehicle in Balby in Doncaster.

It is reported that between 7pm on Sunday, January 19, and 9.30am on Monday morning, an individual broke into a white Honda Civic parked outside the One Stop on King Edward Road, and stole items from inside the vehicle.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify offenders.

If anyone has any information about the incident please contact the police on the non emergency number 101.