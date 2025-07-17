Police hunt "suspicious" men who dumped motorbike in Doncaster and fled in van
A spokesperson for Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “On July 15 at approximately 3.15pm we received a call reporting two suspicious males pushing a motorbike along Broadwater Drive, Dunscroft.
“Officers searched the area and saw the males in the distance with the motorbike.
"On seeing police, they abandoned the bike and made their escape down Coppice Lane in a blue Peugeot Partner van.
"Did you see this van?
"Were you passing at the time and may have dashcam footage?
"The motorbike was identified as stolen from Scunthorpe on 5 July 2025.
Any information can be provided by contacting 101 or visiting the SYP website.
Please quote Incident 513 15/07/25 when you get in touch.
You can also pass information to CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.