Police hunt ram raider after cigarettes and alcohol stolen in Doncaster supermarket attack

Police in Rotherham have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a number of ram raids.

It is reported that on 20 July at around 3am, a black Jeep with four male occupants was witnessed reversing into a disused unit at Parkgate Retail Park in a ram raid-style attack.

Nothing was stolen, however damage was caused to the unit.

Police have issued CCTV of a man wanted in connection with a series of ram raids.

Then, at around 3.11am, the same Jeep was reported to have reversed into a supermarket in Claypit Lane, Rawmarsh. A group of men exited the vehicle and stole a large quantity of cigarettes and alcohol from inside the premises.

These incidents are believed to be linked to a further incident in Denaby Main. It is reported that on 20 July at around 2.38am a black Jeep rammed the shutters of a supermarket in Hill Top Lane. The occupants of the vehicle stole a large quantity of alcohol and cigarettes from the store before fleeing the scene.

An investigation has been launched into the incidents and officers have carried out extensive enquiries to find those involved. They now want to speak to the man in the CCTV image in connection to the incidents as they believe he may hold information that might help them in their enquiries.