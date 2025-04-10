Police hunt quad bike thieves who left gloves, balaclavas and can of pop at scene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have said a group of quad bike thieves are “not the brightest” after dumping the stolen vehicle – and then leaving items of clothing and a can of pop at the scene.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Humberside Police in North Lincolnshire were assisted by officers from Epworth Neighbourhood Policing Team.

A spokesperson said: “Epworth NPT were on the border and offered to assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to the eagle eyed members of the public who saw this quad bike being pushed and then ditched just off Normanby Road.

Police recovered the stolen quad bike along with a number of items of clothing left at the scene.

“Checks have confirmed the vehicle is an outstanding stolen quad bike, and the bike is now being forensically recovered, along with numerous items of clothing left behind by the would be criminals, including gloves and balaclavas – and a can of pop one of them left behind also.

“Also some very clear images of the offenders. I am sure we will be catching up with them soon – not the brightest.”