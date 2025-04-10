Police hunt quad bike thieves who left gloves, balaclavas and can of pop at scene
Officers from Humberside Police in North Lincolnshire were assisted by officers from Epworth Neighbourhood Policing Team.
A spokesperson said: “Epworth NPT were on the border and offered to assist.
“Thank you to the eagle eyed members of the public who saw this quad bike being pushed and then ditched just off Normanby Road.
“Checks have confirmed the vehicle is an outstanding stolen quad bike, and the bike is now being forensically recovered, along with numerous items of clothing left behind by the would be criminals, including gloves and balaclavas – and a can of pop one of them left behind also.
“Also some very clear images of the offenders. I am sure we will be catching up with them soon – not the brightest.”