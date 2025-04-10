Police hunt quad bike thieves who left gloves, balaclavas and can of pop at scene

By Darren Burke
Published 10th Apr 2025, 09:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have said a group of quad bike thieves are “not the brightest” after dumping the stolen vehicle – and then leaving items of clothing and a can of pop at the scene.

Officers from Humberside Police in North Lincolnshire were assisted by officers from Epworth Neighbourhood Policing Team.

A spokesperson said: “Epworth NPT were on the border and offered to assist.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Thank you to the eagle eyed members of the public who saw this quad bike being pushed and then ditched just off Normanby Road.

Police recovered the stolen quad bike along with a number of items of clothing left at the scene.Police recovered the stolen quad bike along with a number of items of clothing left at the scene.
Police recovered the stolen quad bike along with a number of items of clothing left at the scene.

“Checks have confirmed the vehicle is an outstanding stolen quad bike, and the bike is now being forensically recovered, along with numerous items of clothing left behind by the would be criminals, including gloves and balaclavas – and a can of pop one of them left behind also.

“Also some very clear images of the offenders. I am sure we will be catching up with them soon – not the brightest.”

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice